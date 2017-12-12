× Home shot 30-40 times on near northeast side; 15-year-old girl injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A violent night on one near northeast side street left a 15-year-old in the hospital.

Nine other kids who range in age from 1-17 years old just barely escaped being hurt. Both crimes took place on Station Street, near 30th and Sherman.

Shattered windows, a damaged door and pillars along with lots of broken siding can be seen after 30 to 40 bullets riddled the outside of one home.

“It’s crazy. You know it’s a shame that you can’t sit in your house and think that you’re safe,” said one woman who lives in the home.

That woman didn’t want her name used but says she was home along with three kids, ages 12, 15 and 17, at the time the gunshots started going off.

“Really it just started sounding like pops and then at the end it sounded big old boom, boom, boom,” said the woman.

That woman’s 15-year-old granddaughter had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. The family has no idea why they were targeted.

“I just want whoever did it to know there are kids here and you know the kids didn’t do anything to you,” said the woman.

Just a few hours earlier and only a block away on Station Street, a car window was shattered when a man shot into a car with seven kids, between the ages of 1-7, inside.

Those kids luckily escaped injury and police did arrest 54-year-old John Quinn in that case, although police wouldn’t explain why the shooting happened.

“It’s crazy because I mean I don’t even understand it. There’s shooting all around the neighborhood,” said the woman.

Aside from locations, the two cases may not be connected, but one of the victims says the violence reflects the scary reality too many Indianapolis neighborhoods have to live with every day.

“You know you can’t do something about these fools walking around making their own decisions thinking they’re going to go shoot somebody today. Don’t nobody know but you until it happens,” said the woman.

No one has been caught for the shooting at the house. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.