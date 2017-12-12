Click here for Tuesday’s school delays and closings

New Indiana artisan shop

Posted 8:38 AM, December 12, 2017, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- For the past few years, local artisans have hosted a marketplace at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Now there's a brick and mortar location that lets them display their work. Sherman went to Carmel to check out the new Indiana Artisan Shop and see what's for sale.