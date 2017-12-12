RECIPE: Prime Rib

Prime Rib

Recipe provided by Texas Roadhouse

Gather all ingredients before beginning recipe.

Equipment: Mixing bowl, whisk, rubber gloves, roasting pan, oven, metal pan, cutting board, Knife, temperature probe or bi-therm

Prime Rib Rub ½ cup per 6# of prime rib

Cooking – 300 degrees As needed

Water 2 cups

Options:

Rub: Try using variations of the rub to make exciting dinner options for you and your guest.

Service: Using variations of the rub as mentioned above, buy a whole ribeye, cut it into three equal pieces and rub each piece with a different rub and cook. This will give everyone a chance to try three differently flavored meats during a meal.

Always wash your hands and sanitize your work area and equipment before starting any recipe.

Step 1

Create your rub using your favorite seasonings and a little bit of liquid. Using the rub make sure to cover then entire piece of meet you are cooking, including the bottom. Place seasoned piece of meat in the roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap.

Allow to sit at least 4 hours refrigerated, with the preference being overnight.

Step 2

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Adjust your shelves, placing one shelf on the very bottom and one shelf in the center of the oven for the meat. Using a metal pan, fill it with water and place it on the bottom shelf of the oven.

Place the roasting pan with meat in the oven uncovered. Using a stay-in-place thermometer or a bi-therm, check the internal temperature of the meat every 30 minutes after the first hour of cooking.

Once meat is finished cooking, remove from the oven.

Step 3

Once the Prime Rib is cooked to your desired level, carve into steaks of your desired thickness and serve.

Note*:

140 – rare to medium rare

150 – medium

160 – medium well

170 – well

*temperatures are a guide for your cooking determinations

Marinade – this is not an official Texas Roadhouse recipe, but one that viewers can use at home