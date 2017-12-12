School closings and delays for Tuesday, December 12, 2017
A wintry mix in the early morning hours has created slick roads in parts of our viewing area. Some schools are delayed this morning as a result. Drivers should use caution.
Here’s a list of schools delayed so far:
- Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Mays Community Academy: 2-hour delay
- New Castle Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Rush County Schools: 2-hour delay
- South Henry School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Shenandoah School Corporation