× Statewide Silver Alert in effect for man, woman missing from Delphi

DELPHI, Ind.– A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for two people from Delphi.

Authorities in Carroll County are searching for Ida Lane, 83, and Arthur Lloyd Lane, 86. They were last seen Tuesday in Delphi.

They’re believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Ida is described as 5′ tall, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Arthur is 5’8″ tall, 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen driving a light blue, 2006 Ford Taurus with Indiana plate 352LXE.

Anyone with information should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413 or 911.