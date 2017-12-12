Temperature turnaround are steep and frequent rest of the week

UPS AND DOWNS

Big temperature swings are in the works here for the rest of the work week. Weather that keeps you on your toes! The drop today is sharp – felling like it is over 30-degrees colder than Monday, the wind chill has dipped into the lower teens and will drop into the single digits later tonight. Bundle. up. The low temperatures will reach the teens again Wednesday morning, the fourth morning over the past week.

SNOW CHANCES WEDNESDAY

There will be a big jump in the temperatures again Wednesday but before the temperatures rise. the chance of snow will also be rising. An approaching warm front will bring a band of snow throughout state mid morning and exiting ear;ly afternoon. A quick coating could occur before temperature surge again in the the upper 30s and lower 40s by afternoon. A series of fast moving clipper systems will once again bring the rapid changes. A new cold front is in tow as the low pressure races throughout state. New snow showers are expected by evening.

Lake effect snow machine will be cranking again later Wednesday as renewed Arctic air surges across the open waters of Lake Michigan. Winter storm warnings remain in effect over far northern Indiana. Locally heavy snow bans will make for some hazardous travel up north later Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

ANOTHER SWING

Skies will be brighter on Thursday but it will be colder again. In-between the systems. Yes another one is coming but will be slower to arrive. A warm front is due to pass again Friday to end the work week and bring a weekend warm up. This warm front carries a chance of snow with it as it nears. We are not expecting much accumulation Friday night but will monitor trends.