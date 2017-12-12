Click here for Tuesday’s school delays and closings

Unique edible gift ideas for the holidays from Kylee’s Kitchen

Posted 8:38 AM, December 12, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

One important thing to note: As you’ll see in the recipe, I toasted the flour first. This eliminates the risk of getting E. coli and other dangers associated with eating raw flour.

Edible Christmas Cookie Dough

Yield: Makes enough for about 3, 8-ounce jars

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 3 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup M&Ms

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and evenly spread flour on parchment paper.
  2. Toast in oven for about 10 minutes. Let cool.
  3. Add flour, brown sugar, melted butter, milk, vanilla, and salt to large bowl and mix until combined.
  4. Add M&Ms and mix until evenly dispersed.
  5. Spoon cookie dough into jars and add labels.