Unique edible gift ideas for the holidays from Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

One important thing to note: As you’ll see in the recipe, I toasted the flour first. This eliminates the risk of getting E. coli and other dangers associated with eating raw flour.

Edible Christmas Cookie Dough

Yield: Makes enough for about 3, 8-ounce jars

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted

3 Tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup M&Ms

Directions