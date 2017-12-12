Unique edible gift ideas for the holidays from Kylee’s Kitchen
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
One important thing to note: As you’ll see in the recipe, I toasted the flour first. This eliminates the risk of getting E. coli and other dangers associated with eating raw flour.
Edible Christmas Cookie Dough
Yield: Makes enough for about 3, 8-ounce jars
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 3 Tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup M&Ms
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and evenly spread flour on parchment paper.
- Toast in oven for about 10 minutes. Let cool.
- Add flour, brown sugar, melted butter, milk, vanilla, and salt to large bowl and mix until combined.
- Add M&Ms and mix until evenly dispersed.
- Spoon cookie dough into jars and add labels.