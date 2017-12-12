× Wintry mix and falling temperatures may create some slick spots early!

Colder air is now moving back into the area on gusty northwest winds! What started out as light rain and drizzle has now changed over to flurries and snow showers. Roads are damp and temperatures are falling, so some bridges and overpasses may become slick, if not, icy. This will be very limited and most roads should be fine but we will continue to monitor through the morning rush. INDOT is out watching closely and roads were treated last night…again nothing too significant expected!

In terms of our weather this morning and through the day, expect a little bit of everything! First, winds will be gusty all day from the northwest, driving our temperatures down into the 20’s! Wind chills will be a factor too, mainly holding in the lower teens for most. Flurries and snow showers will be concentrated mainly early for Indianapolis then taper through the afternoon for the circle city. If you live northeast of Indianapolis, snow chances will be better with accumulations off of Lake Michigan. Much like this past Saturday’s set-up! This afternoon, sunshine will increase for the city and points south and west of the area. This may be enough to move our temperature back up to 30° but still much colder than Monday’s high of 46°!