× 1 dead, 1 critically injured in a residence fire on the near south east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who Indianapolis fire investigators say was wheelchair-bound, was killed in a house fire early Wednesday. A second, female victim is in critical condition, according to authorities on the scene.

The fire erupted in the 1200 block of Vandeman St., which is near the Fountain Square district.

Addition details will be provided as they become available.