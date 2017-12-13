A passion for Christmas; an obsession with lights

WHITELAND, Ind.– Most teens don’t normally have a firm idea of what they want to do with their life while they are still in school, but for one 15-year-old Whiteland High School student he might have already discovered his career path thanks in part to his passion for working and decorating with Christmas lights.

Peyton Bohler is like most typical high school sophomores, attending classes, participating in band and sports, and hanging out with his friends on the weekends. But when the calendar turns to the Christmas season and light decorating, he takes on a demeanor that would make Clark Griswold from Christmas Vacation proud.

“It is almost like he is obsessed, ” Peyton’s mother Tracy Bohler explained. ” He started becoming fascinated with lights when he was about 9 years old watching his father put them up and wanting to help.”

The following year, Peyton started drawing crude diagrams and outlines of how his father should put up the lights and where they should go. But the real issue came when the family ran out of lights which prompted Peyton to pull money out of his own savings and buy more. And that’s when the family stockpile of lights starting going up and up.

And that was when his mom and dad started to realize that this was more than a passing fad with Peyton.

“Yeah, I think it is a little of both, ” Peyton remarked when asked if Christmas light decorating was a passion or obsession. “I just love the opportunity to create and to see the finished product.”

After his family moved to a rural area just east of Whiteland in Johnson County, Peyton realized that he could really expand and hone his light decorating skills as his family allowed him to light up everything and anything he wanted, which included the family home inside and out, the hen-house, the barn, the yard trees and even the dog house.

And while at first glance it doesn’t look like the there are a lot of lights inside and out, Peyton is quick to point out that there are and there could be more but finding ways to get electricity to more of his “creations” is the bigger issue right now. He has lost track of how many strands of lights he has used but guesses the amount of lights in use is somewhere between 50,000 and 75,000.

Peyton’s efforts have not only been recognized by his neighbors but by the Town Hall of Whiteland. They asked him to come by and assist with decorating their place, something that has never been done before.

So while a future in decorating for theater production or something like that might be years off, decorating for Christmas 2017 continues with Peyton putting up another light strand again and again. When asked if there will be an end to this year’s decorating, Peyton replied, “not if I can help it !”