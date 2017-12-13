× Delaware County jail officer terminated after investigation into video

MUNCIE, Ind. – After a thorough investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Corrections Officer Jerry Shaner has been terminated.

This comes after a video surfaced of Shaner apprehending a man on Nov. 7.

Video showed Shaner threatening a man he believed tried to break into his house.

“Keep your [expletive] head down,” Shaner is heard saying on the video. “You move, and your brains are going to be all over the [expletive] pavement, you understand me?”

The video showed Shaner pointing a weapon at the man and threatening him repeatedly as he’s down on the ground.

Authorities said the case has bow been forwarded on to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Shaner was placed on administrative leave after the video came out.

They also announced that Sheriff Ray Dudley, along with local pastor Dr. Andrew Draper, will begin forming a Civilian Review Board comprised of community leaders to oversee the conduct of sheriff’s office personnel during the performance of their duties.

Training in diversity, cultural awareness and implicit bias will also be required for all personnel.

