Helpful tips for fighting the flu

Good nutrition, plenty of rest, reduce your stress, drink lot of fluids, and obviously wash your hands are great ways to decrease your chances of getting sick but if you want to take it a step further, Nurse Practitioner Robin Eldib, is the owner of Indy Wellness Center and is here with her top ways to fight the flu.

80 percent of your immune system is in your gut!

Ways to increase your body's defense: examples of live foods that boost our immune system are kombucha, yogurt, sauerkraut, honey, cinnamon, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, Matcha tea, mushrooms, chicken broth, garlic, probiotic supplements, kale kombucha green smoothie, Vitamin D and Vitamin C you can take daily.

recipe for kale kombucha green smoothie

