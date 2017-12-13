× IMPD investigating possible meth lab near school on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police were conducting an investigation on the northwest side Wednesday morning into a possible meth lab near a school.

Police cars were spotted near West 56th Street and Moller Road across from Snacks Crossing Elementary School. IMPD confirmed officers were investigating a meth lab in the area.

Crews at the scene said three police cars were parked outside a residence on 56th Street. Caution tape was blocking off the home.

Police said the someone driving by the home noticed the door was open and called police. Investigators arrived to find a squatter had set up shop inside the home, which was vacant and being prepared as a rental.

Police found the suspected meth lab inside the home and detained a man. One westbound lane of 56th Street was closed for the investigation. Stones Crossing Elementary remained open, but buses may have to alter their routes to avoid police activity.