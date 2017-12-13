× IMPD officer shot during exchange of gunfire while executing warrant on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot during an exchange of gunfire while executing a warrant on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Harlan Street and Spann Avenue around 1:40 p.m. The officer is listed in good condition.

Police say the suspect was also shot. The extent of injuries for both the officer and the suspect is unclear at this time. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

IMPD says there is no additional public safety threat. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.