Important Christmas 2017 shipping deadlines for major retailers, delivery companies

Christmas is right around the corner, and you may be wondering just how long you have to procrastinate before it’s too late.

Here’s a handy guide to shipping deadlines for major retailers and delivery companies, courtesy of BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon

Dec. 15 – Free Shipping ($25 minimum)

Dec. 18 – Standard Shipping

Dec. 22 Two-Day Shipping (Free for Prime Members)

Dec. 23 One-Day Shipping (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)

Dec. 24 by 9:30 a.m. – Same-Day Delivery (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)

Dec. 24 by 9:45 p.m. – Two-Hour Delivery (Select cities, includes Indianapolis)

Bath and Body Works

Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Standard

Dec. 20 by 5:59 p.m. EST – Expedited

Dec. 21 by 5:59 p.m. EST – Overnight

Best Buy

Dec. 20 before 10:30 a.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping

Bloomingdale’s

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Standard and Premium Delivery

Dec. 22 by noon EST – Express Delivery

Cabela’s

Dec. 19 by 5 p.m. EST – Standard

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Guaranteed Express

Dec. 21 by 3 p.m. EST – Overnight Express

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Free Standard

Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Expedited

Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. PT – Express

Finish Line

December 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Economy

December 17 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Ground

December 19 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Rush

December 20 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Express

JCPenney

Dec. 20 – Standard

Kmart

Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)

Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST – Standard Shipping

Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST – Premium Shipping

Dec. 24 by 3 p.m. for In-Store Pickup

Kohl’s

Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. CST – Standard

Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. CST – 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. CST – 1-Day Shipping

Macy’s

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $99)

Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. EST – Premium

Dec. 21 by 5 p.m. EST – Express

Dec. 22 by noon EST – Express

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. local time – In-Store Pickup

Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. local time – Same-Day Delivery

Nordstrom

Dec. 20 by noon EST – Two-Business Day Shipping

Dec. 21 by noon EST – Free Standard Shipping

Dec. 22 by noon EST – Rush Shipping ($10)

Old Navy

Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $50)

Dec. 21 before 3 p.m. EST – 1-Day Shipping

Sam’s Club

Dec. 11 – Freight

Dec. 16 – Standard

Dec. 20 – Express

Sears

Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST – Free Standard Shipping (min. $49)

Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. CST – Standard Shipping

Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. CST – Premium Shipping

Dec. 24 – In-Store Pickup

Target

Varies by Item – Free Standard Shipping

Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. – Premium 2-Day Shipping

Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. – Express 1-Day Shipping

Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. – Restock

Toys R Us

Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Free Shipping

Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. EST – Expedited

Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. EST – Express

Dec. 24 by 6 p.m. local time – In-Store Pickup

Walmart

Dec. 13 – Freight

Dec. 19 – Standard

Dec. 21 – Rush

Need to ship the gifts yourself? Here are the shipping dates for FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS:

FedEx

Dec. 11 – Deadline for SmartPost shipments.

Dec. 15 – Deadline for Ground Delivery and Home Delivery shipments.

Dec. 19 – Deadline for Express Save shipments.

Dec. 20 – Deadline for 2-Day and 2-Day A.M. shipments.

Dec. 21 – Deadline for First Overnight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight shipments.

Dec. 23 – Deadline for SameDay City Standard shipments.

Dec. 25 – Deadline for SameDay City Priority shipments.

Dec. 25 – Deadline for SameDay shipments.

UPS

Dec. 18 – 3-day select

Dec. 20 – Second day air

Dec. 21 – UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 22 – UPS Next Day Air

Dec. 14 – USPS retail ground

Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail Service

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express Service

Free Shipping Day

What about free shipping? Several retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Friday, December 15, 2017. While a complete list of participating retailers would be too long to post, many of the stores above will take part.