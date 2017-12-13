× PBS host, Indiana native Tavis Smiley suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

INDIANAPOLIs, Ind. – According to multiple reports, PBS has suspended talk show host Tavis Smiley amid allegations of sexual misconduct by the host and author.

Smiley is from Indiana and graduated from Indiana University.

Variety reported that the investigation revealed “Smiley had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates.” Smiley’s program premiered on PBS in 2004 and was awarded numerous NAACP Image Awards for outstanding news series and outstanding news/information series.

PBS released the following statement following the allegations:

“PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Smiley has hosted “Tavis Smiley,” a half-hour interview program that airs weeknights on PBS since it premiered in 2004.

Representatives for Smiley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.