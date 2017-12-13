Police looking for suspect caught on camera installing skimmer on ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBURG, Ind.- Police are looking for a young woman caught on camera installing a skimmer on an ATM machine in Greensburg.

On Sunday, police responded to Napoleon State Bank off W. Westridge Parkway. Officers say a customer withdrawing money is the one who discovered the skimmer.

“The customer said when he pulled up and put his card in it actually went in further than what it normally does which seemed odd to him so he started checking into it a little more,” explains Captain Mike McNealy, with the Greensburg Police Department.

The skimmer was just part one of the set-up. Investigators also recovered a panel with a cell phone camera mounted above the machine.

“They drilled a little hole there so the camera was looking straight down,” explains McNealy.

When investigators searched through the bank’s security camera footage, they say they found several clear images of a woman on the phone, with what appears to be a skimmer on her hand. Investigators believe the suspect is between the ages of 15-20.

“She walks up and places the green card skimmer on first and then later places the plate that has the camera on it second. During the time she is talking to someone on a cell phone. Our thoughts are it’s probably someone who is instructing her on how to install it,” explains McNealy.

Investigators believe the devices were on the ATM for approximately six hours before being discovered. Last year, police found a skimmer/camera combination installed at a different bank in Greensburg.

“We think there could be a possible connection that since the electronics are similar,” explains McNealy.

Police are encouraging customers at gas stations and/or ATM’s, do a quick inspection before inserting your card.

“Just give it a little tug to see if it’s going to come off in your hand, if it does obviously call the police right away or notify your bank,” explains McNealy.

We’re told Napoleon State Bank contacted all affected customers. If you recognize the woman in the surveillance pictures or know anything that could help track her down, call Greensburg Police.