RECIPE: Ginger Honey Switchel

Ginger Honey Switchel

Ingredients

1 (5-inch) piece ginger root, grated

2 tablespoons raw honey

1/3 cup raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

Instructions

Mix all ingredients in a large jar, shake well and place in the refrigerator overnight.

To serve, pour over ice or add seltzer water if desired.

Switchel is a fermented drink that combines the benefits of apple cider vinegar, raw honey, and ginger for a refreshing and electrolyte drink. Thanks to vitamin C from the lemon juice and minerals, antioxidants and enzymes from the raw honey, the brew has a host of anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits. Ginger has immune-boosting effects. It is also a warming and anti-nausea effect and can be helpful in reducing aching muscles and settling the stomach.