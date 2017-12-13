RECIPE: Kale Kombucha Green Smoothie

Posted 4:45 AM, December 13, 2017, by

Kale Kombucha Green Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup kombucha (homemade or store bought – I like GT’s Kombucha)
  • 1 cup kale leaves, stems removed
  • 1/2 avocado or 1 fresh or frozen banana (whichever you prefer to thicken with)
  • 1/2 cup frozen fruit of your choice (blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, papaya, strawberries, peaches, mangoes, etc)
  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey (substitute stevia or maple syrup)

Add-ons

  • 1 cup spinach – super green smoothie
  • 1/4 inch ginger, peeled and minced or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger
  • 1 tablespoon chia or flax seeds
  • 1 tablespoon of one or all of the following: maca, cacao, spirulina, aloe, hemp, or any other superfood you have on hand

Place all the lovely ingredients into your high-speed blender and blend for around 30-45 seconds or until nice and smooth.

Nutrition Information

  • Calories: 334
  • Fat: 22g
  • Protein: 3g
  • Carbohydrates: 37g
  • Fiber: 10g
  • Sugar: 18g
  • Vitamin A: 36% RDA
  • Vitamin C: 61% RDA
  • Vitamin K: 186% RDA
  • Calcium: 5% RDA
  • Iron: 6% RDA