RECIPE: Kale Kombucha Green Smoothie

Kale Kombucha Green Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup kombucha (homemade or store bought – I like GT’s Kombucha)
- 1 cup kale leaves, stems removed
- 1/2 avocado or 1 fresh or frozen banana (whichever you prefer to thicken with)
- 1/2 cup frozen fruit of your choice (blueberries, raspberries, pineapple, papaya, strawberries, peaches, mangoes, etc)
- 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 tablespoon honey (substitute stevia or maple syrup)
Add-ons
- 1 cup spinach – super green smoothie
- 1/4 inch ginger, peeled and minced or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger
- 1 tablespoon chia or flax seeds
- 1 tablespoon of one or all of the following: maca, cacao, spirulina, aloe, hemp, or any other superfood you have on hand
Place all the lovely ingredients into your high-speed blender and blend for around 30-45 seconds or until nice and smooth.
Nutrition Information
- Calories: 334
- Fat: 22g
- Protein: 3g
- Carbohydrates: 37g
- Fiber: 10g
- Sugar: 18g
- Vitamin A: 36% RDA
- Vitamin C: 61% RDA
- Vitamin K: 186% RDA
- Calcium: 5% RDA
- Iron: 6% RDA