Report: Indiana Pacers will host 2021 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA’s best will head to Indianapolis in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers will host the 2021 edition of the NBA All-Star Game. It would be the first time Indy has hosted the star-studded event since 1985.

In November, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Indianapolis was “in the running” for an all-star game and would be a “possibility” for 2021.

In April, Larry Bird, former president of basketball operations for the team, drove an IndyCar to the NBA’s headquarters to deliver the bid for the 2021 game.

Owner Herb Simon told our media partners at the IndyStar that the team has been laying the groundwork for the high-profile event for the last two years. The team sent a group to Toronto and New Orleans to see how those cities handled the game and all the events surrounding it.

The Pacers haven’t confirmed the news officially, but the team has plans for a “major announcement” Wednesday at 4 p.m.