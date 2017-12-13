× Semi-truck collides with bus full of students, causes it to flip

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – Nearly two dozen people were injured after an accident involving a school bus in Lake Placid, Florida, WTSP reports.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The bus was stopped and had its flashing lights on to allow students to get onboard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck rear-ended the bus, and the bus overturned into a ditch. Twenty-two students and the bus driver were transported to local hospitals. Two of those patients were airlifted from the scene. There were 39 middle school students on the bus at the time.