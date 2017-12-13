× St. Elmo spin-offs announced as first restaurants for Fishers’ new dining district

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers will welcome a pair of new restaurants spun off from St. Elmo.

City officials announced Wednesday morning that Burger Study and 1933 are the first tenants signed for a dining district in development on 116th near I-69 known as “The Yard.”

Burger Study is an upscale burger restaurant that St. Elmo and 1933 Lounge co-owner Craig Huse said is a nod to an Ivy League school environment.

“They’re the type of burger you would make or ask for if you had a last meal request type of thing. It’s all prime beef. It comes out of northern Indiana,” Huse said.

Huse said bringing 1933 to Fishers made a lot of sense because many customers from Fishers already visit the downtown location. He described it as a place you can have a “conversation and a cocktail” in a comfortable, warm environment.

Both restaurants are expected to open in July 2019. “The Yard” will be located next to IKEA, and a groundbreaking ceremony will take place in the first half of 2018.

Huse acknowledged that the restaurants will be an extension of the St. Elmo brand but pledged to put a “unique stamp and flavor” on them to make for an authentic Fishers experience.