Weather pattern remains active but little snow for us again!

Another fast moving front will drop into the area later this early evening! Before it arrives, expect sunshine, breezy to gusty southwest winds (35 mph) and seasonal level temperatures. This brief warm-up is welcomed after a very cold Tuesday that kept our temperatures in the 20’s all day and wind chills in the teens/single digits. Expect plenty of sunshine before the front arrives today, while roadways remain dry.

As the front approaches tonight, clouds will thicken but moisture will be lacking! Some light rain showers are expected, eventually mixing with flurries but little to no accumulation is expected! Although precipitation will be light with falling temperatures, some icy patches could be around for Thursday morning’s rush hour. The bulk of this system will miss us again, taking its aim across Michigan where snow totals will range between 3 to 6″ in spots.

Another shot of cold with pesky flurries for Thursday and Friday before a significant warm-up arrives on Saturday and through Sunday before rain chances return…