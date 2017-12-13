× Windy night and colder too; Rather snow-less so far this season

WINDY NIGHT Strong winds fuel today’s temperature warm up! The preliminary high is 41° in Indianapolis. Gusts go higher and may approach 40 miles per hour later tonight before a shift. Hang on!

A low pressure is dropping southeast – another in a series of ‘clipper’ lows bringing these wild temperatures swings. We will get much colder overnight and brace for a wind chill in the single digits by sunrise Thursday. Fortunately winds will ease through the night.

RATHER SNOW-LESS SO FAR

Snow is not expected for several days, the exception perhaps a few lingering flurries overnight. This is the least amount of snowfall to date in Indianapolis (December 13th) since 2012.