Windy night and colder too; Rather snow-less so far this season

Posted 6:00 PM, December 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02PM, December 13, 2017
WINDY NIGHT
Strong winds fuel today’s temperature warm up!  The preliminary high is 41° in Indianapolis.   Gusts go higher and may approach 40 miles per hour later tonight before a shift.  Hang on!
A low pressure is dropping southeast – another in a series of ‘clipper’ lows bringing these wild temperatures swings.   We will get much colder overnight and brace for a wind chill in the single digits by sunrise Thursday. Fortunately winds will ease through the night.
RATHER SNOW-LESS SO FAR
Snow is not expected for several days, the exception perhaps a few lingering flurries overnight. This is the least amount of snowfall to date in Indianapolis (December 13th) since 2012.
One year ago we received 3.9″ of snow on the 13th – the largest snow of the season and it accounted for 40% of our entire seasonal total!