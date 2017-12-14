× Bloomington, 2 Indiana counties to join opioid lawsuit

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Officials of two Indiana counties and one city are joining a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and distributors for their alleged role in fueling the opioid abuse crisis.

The city of Bloomington and the counties Lake and Monroe have signed off on an agreement with Cohen and Malad, an Indianapolis-based law firm, to file a lawsuit. The county commissioners didn’t know when the suit will be filed.

The agreement says that the lawsuit will seek to recover funds from those companies to cover costs that government entities have incurred due to the epidemic.

Indianapolis filed a similar suit in November. Several states and dozens of U.S. municipalities have also filed similar complaints.

Several of the companies accused in the suit have denied any wrongdoing, saying they’re trying to help solve the abuse problem.