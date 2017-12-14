× Cold air seeping back in but winds are laying down; Warmer weekend ahead!

Gusty winds from last night are now beginning to ease and temperatures are slowly falling behind the cold front. By sunrise (7:58 am), temperatures will be in the lower 20’s with wind chills in the teens. A mix of sun and clouds expected through the day, while temperatures struggle to reach the freezing point (32°) by 3:00 pm. A few flurries will pass overhead too but should be limited and no accumulation is expected! All in all, a fairly quiet day but slightly colder for mid-December.

A warming trend is still in the works for this weekend on breezy, southwest winds! Sunshine will accompany the warmth on Saturday, as highs reach the upper 40’s! Eventually, a low pressure system will work back in from the south on Sunday! This will keep us mild but wet weather looks likely on through the day in the form of rain…bigger snows remain absent for central Indiana. Keep you posted as we edge closer to Christmas!!!