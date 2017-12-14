× Colts TE Brandon Williams hospitalized following head injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts tight end Brandon Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game with the Broncos.

There was a long delay as Colts medical personnel worked to immobilize Williams on a backboard after he suffered a head injury.

The Colts sent Williams to a local hospital following the hit. He had movement in his limbs.

Williams has a history of spinal issues while in college at Oregon.

He suffered the injury tonight while blocking on punt coverage.

Several members of the Colts came out to midfield to check on Williams during the lengthy delay.

Indy Sports Central will have more information on his condition as it becomes available.