× Court Docs: 34-year-old Hancock County man arrested after having sex with 15-year-old girl

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Authorities in Hancock County arrested a 34-year-old man after an investigation was launched last year following sexual molestation allegations.

Bryan Alban was charged on counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and possession of child pornography.

During an interview with detectives, Alban admitted to having a sexual relationship with a minor he met through the Whisper App. Alban stated that he thought she was 16 and was not aware the girl was 15 until the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the 15-year-old girl told police she met Alban at the Greenfield Wal-Mart and that he was her boyfriend.

According to documents, both parties admitted they had sex and nude photos were transmitted between the two.

Alban was transported to the Hancock County Jail.