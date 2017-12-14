Driver trying to get away from police crashes car into Speedway home

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A car crashed into the basement of a house in Speedway Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to 30th and Moller on a report of a person passed out or asleep at the wheel.

Officers found the car, which speed off as police approach. The car clipped one house on Maplewood and Moller, and then hit a second house, where it went into the basement.

The Speedway Fire Department said about 75% of the car was in the basement. Fire crews arrived at the scene to stabilize the home.

The man in the car was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. Two adults were inside the home when the crash occurred. They were not hurt, police said.