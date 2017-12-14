Here’s how to generate your 9 best Instagram photos of 2017

As the new year approaches, Instagram users are taking a look back on their most liked photos of 2017.

Thanks to 2017bestnine.com, users can compile their top nine posts in a handy little grid. The website also displays your total number of likes from all your pictures and video from the year.

To download the grid, head over to 2017bestnine.com and enter your Instagram handle on that page. Within moments, your personalized grid will pop up. Tap and hold on the picture to save it on your phone (it may require you to open the photo in new tab, then save).

When posting your collage to social media, use the hashtag #2017BestNine to widen your audience and increase your potential for more likes.

The site also offers a photo only version, without the total number of likes and posts. You can also see download your grid from 2016 to compare.

Here’s our collage: