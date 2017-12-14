× Indiana funeral home offers alcohol during services

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – If you thought your family and friends would never be able to enjoy a cold one at your funeral, one funeral home in southern Indiana can make that a reality.

Scott Funeral Home, located in Jeffersonville, got the idea in 2016 after spending time with the owners of Buchanan Group in Indianapolis.

The Buchanan Group has offered alcohol at services for the past seven years and the Scott Funeral Home said they’ve gotten requests over the years to serve at funerals.

After a few laughs from licensing officials, their license was approved in January and they began serving beer and wine for families who asked for it.

Aaron Scott,who owns the funeral home with his brother, said they put the bar in their casket showcase room, so only the specific family that requested the alcohol service sees the bar.

Scott wants the public to know alcohol services are never pushed on anyone. They recently took to social media to explain why they offer the service.

“This is for the families that absolutely want it, and if they don’t want it, they don’t have to have it” Scott told FOX59.

He said that by far Yuengling is the most requested beer and many families request to have the favorite drink of their loved one that passed on.

Scott explained that alcohol services started out slow, with 2-3 families going with it per month, but now has had several requests over the last few months.

“We’ve have not had any incidents…it’s not like it’s ‘boozing’…it’s not a lot of alcohol, we’re going to do everything we can to keep it high-class,” Scott said.

If you’d like to set up alcohol at one of your loved one’s funerals, packages run at around $500.

It costs $250 to cover the set up of the bar, along with a funeral director who parallels as a bartender, and around $250 for the actual alcohol.