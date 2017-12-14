× Indy fertility doctor who used own sperm on patients pleads guilty to obstruction, gets no jail time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate patients without their knowledge pleaded guilty in the case Thursday.

FOX59 first broke the story in 2015. A woman who thought she was an only child approached our Angela Ganote after learning she had at least eight biological brothers and sisters. In court this afternoon, Dr. Donald Cline pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice in the case.

He was sentenced to 365 days, all of which were suspended. This means he will serve no jail time and will not be on probation.

At least two of his biological children delivered victim impact statements.

Cline, who is retired, told attorneys that he lied to state investigators about fathering more than 20 children back in the ’70s and ’80s. He initially told investigators he never used his own sample, but DNA proved otherwise.

Cline later admitted he used his own sperm for insemination when a donor was unavailable and said it could have happened up to 50 times. He’s not facing charges for using his own sample because there’s no state law against it. Instead, he’s charged for lying about what happened.

At least six of his biological children were in court Thursday.