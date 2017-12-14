× Indianapolis Public Schools offering free breakfast, lunch for Christmas break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Christmas break is almost here for Indianapolis Public Schools, and the district’s free breakfast and lunch program will continue through the holidays.

The IPS Foodservice Department offer meals at 16 schools and two public libraries from Dec. 18 through Dec. 29. Breakfast options will be available at three schools from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with lunch available daily at all sites.

Lunch will include an entrée, two fruits, two vegetables and milk.

“We’re excited to be able to provide delicious, nutritious meals not only for students during the Winter Break, but also their siblings,” said Dena Bond, IPS Foodservice Director. “Anyone under the age of 18 can eat for free offering a nice relief to families who need it most.”

Here are the locations and times: