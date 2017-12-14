× IPS board approves May referendum to ask taxpayers for more than $930 million over 8 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Public School Board approved a referendum Thursday night that will ask taxpayers for nearly $1 billion during the May primary election.

It is geared to fund competitive teacher compensation, provide services to its high proportion of special needs students and make safety improvements on school campuses.

If passed, the referendum proposes a local property levy of no more than $0.59 on each $100 of assessed valuation.

The total monthly tax impact is projected to be $28.45 per month for the owner of a $123,500 home – the median home value within Indianapolis Public Schools, per the 2015 American Community Survey. These increases will apply only to homeowners within the IPS district.

“Indianapolis needs IPS to succeed,” said Rev. Dr. Clarence C. Moore, senior pastor at New Era Church. “Quality public schools will assure that every child, regardless of race, gender, or social economic status will have access to a quality education.”

The operating referendum would generate an approximately $92 million annual allocation over eight calendar years and is needed for teacher retention and recruitment, academic programs, and special needs services.

The capital referendum would generate $200 million to support safety enhancements, improved school facilities, and upgraded classroom technology.

The referenda questions will be presented to voters in the IPS district during the 2018 primary election to be held on Tuesday, May 8. Those interested in learning more about the District’s plans can log on to www.myips.org/learnmore.