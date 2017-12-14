× Over 5,000 stuffed animals collected for first responders to give to children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis first responders are being armed – with teddy bears.

The Indy Bar Association’s Paralegal Committee collected more than 5,000 stuffed animals for the “Bears on Patrol” program.

They’ll be distributed to members of IMPD, IFD, Indianapolis EMS and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders find people in times of crisis, they can hand out the bears to comfort children.

“Sometimes you can’t find the right words, because there just isn’t anything to say but you hand them a little teddy bear or some other kind of small toy and it just gives them a smile,” said said IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith. “It makes us smile.”

If you have a stuffed animal to donate, you can. Indy bar paralegal holds the “Bears on Patrol” campaign every year.