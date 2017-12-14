RECIPE: Home for the Holidays Muffins

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20-22 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 12oz salted Finlandia Imported Butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 cup diced apples
  • 1/4 cup diced pears
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  •  1 cup crushed candied pecans for topping

Directions

  • Mix salted Finlandia Imported Butter and sugar until combined
  • Add in baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg
  • Add one egg at a time until all four have been added
  • Add sour cream and buttermilk
  • Slowly add flour
  • Add apples and pears in three or four rotations- do not over mix, as it will cause your fruit to break up

Assembly Directions

  • Scoop using a small ice cream scooper or a large spoon into muffin liners
  • Top each scoop with candied pecans
  • Place in the oven for 22 minutes at 350 degrees
  • Makes 12 muffins

Courtesy of Chef Maeve Rochford Schulz and Finlandia Imported Butter