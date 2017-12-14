RECIPE: Home for the Holidays Muffins

Home for the Holidays Muffins
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 20-22 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 12oz salted Finlandia Imported Butter
- 4 eggs
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 Cup buttermilk
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 cup diced apples
- 1/4 cup diced pears
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 cup crushed candied pecans for topping
Directions
- Mix salted Finlandia Imported Butter and sugar until combined
- Add in baking powder, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg
- Add one egg at a time until all four have been added
- Add sour cream and buttermilk
- Slowly add flour
- Add apples and pears in three or four rotations- do not over mix, as it will cause your fruit to break up
Assembly Directions
- Scoop using a small ice cream scooper or a large spoon into muffin liners
- Top each scoop with candied pecans
- Place in the oven for 22 minutes at 350 degrees
- Makes 12 muffins
Courtesy of Chef Maeve Rochford Schulz and Finlandia Imported Butter