Regal Cinemas to start serving Cheetos popcorn

Could there be a better combination than movie theater popcorn and Cheetos?

Luckily for moviegoers everywhere, Regal Cinemas is pairing up with the popular snack to serve Cheetos popcorn.

The snack is available in 32 oz. cups and will include both Cheetos-flavored popcorn and actual Cheetos.

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” Sean Mathews, director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

