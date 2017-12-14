× Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 72-year-old Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police is investigating the disappearance of a 72-year-old man last seen on Thursday.

Danny Campbell is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, gray hair and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing green hat, black Carhart jacket, white thermal top and gray sweatpants.

Campbell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a black 2012 Toyota Venza Indiana plate RSA683.

If you have any information on Danny C. Campbell, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.