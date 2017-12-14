Suspects on the run after flipping stolen car in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Suspects on the run from police flipped a stolen car in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper saw a vehicle pulled over on the side of the collector ramp downtown. The trooper stopped to check on the car to see if the driver needed gas or had a flat tire or other mechanical problem.

The car, which had four people inside, sped off before the trooper activated his lights. The trooper followed the car as a precaution—police said the situation never escalated to an actual pursuit.

The trooper saw the car go through a red light. While checking the area, he found the car overturned at East and Wabash streets. Of the four people inside the car, three ran off and one was still inside the vehicle.

Police aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to flip over; there were no tire marks at the scene or damage to nearby curbs or buildings. They believe the car may have been going too fast and failed to make the turn. Police said it appeared the car may have been going the wrong way on a one-way street.

Investigators confirmed the car was stolen.

The person still inside the vehicle needed help getting out; the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police detained another person near Market and East streets. The two remaining passengers are still on the run.

Indiana State Police and IMPD didn’t have a description of the suspects.