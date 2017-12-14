× The Colts fall to Broncos 25-13 for fifth straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Broncos beat the Colts 25-13 on Thursday Night Football handing them their fifth straight loss.

Denver scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to take control. Brock Osweiler hit former Indiana Hoosier wide receiver Cody Latimer for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Broncos the lead. They then added to their advantage with a Osweiler to Jeff Heuerman 54-yard TD pass.

The Colts got on the scoreboard first capitalizing on a Denver turnover. Jacoby Brissett scored on a seven-yard touchdown on a quarterback scramble seven plays after Kenny Moore II intercepted Trevor Siemian.

The Colts tacked on a 45-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri to make it 10-0 in the second quarter.

The Broncos scored on an 18-yard touchdown run by Osweiler with just over a minute to play in the half to make it a 10-7 game at the break.

The game was delayed for 15 minutes when Colts tight end Brandon Williams had to be carted off the field on a stretcher as a precaution with a head injury. He was taken to a local hospital, but had movement in his limbs.

The Colts are now 3-11 with two games left in the season. They travel to Baltimore on December 23rd to take on the Ravens at 4:30 p.m.