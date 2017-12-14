× What is the longest stretch without a White Christmas?

DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS?

It’s been a few years since Indianapolis had a “White Christmas”–the last one was 7 years ago in 2010. While we’re still a long way off and colder air is in the forecast, we checked to see what was the longest stretch without a White Christmas.

Climatologically speaking we have about a 25% chance each year. A White Christmas is defined by the National Weather Service is 1” of snow at 7 a.m. on December 25. The last time was 2010 when a 5” snow depth was reported, so it’s been a little while.

Dating back to 1902 we identified two extended stretches without snow for Christmas–also known as a Green Christmas: 1935 to 1944 and 1951 to 1960–each a span of 9 years. The second-longest span was from 1981 to 1989, at 8 years.