Court Docs: Wife came home to find Dr. Rodgers after he asked if gutters were being cleaned

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Court Documents were released regarding the murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers in November.

IMPD was dispatched to the 7500 block of Ballinshire Dr. on the report of a deceased person just after noon on Monday, Nov. 21.

Rodgers was found in his kitchen laying face down suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The next day, the Coroner’s Office determined that he died of a gunshot wound to the head and stomach.

Rodger’s wife told police that he called her at around 10:20 a.m. to ask if their gutters were scheduled to be cleaned that day. He also said that there was a lot of noise outside their residence.

Rodgers went to go check on the men who he thought were cleaning his gutters while his wife remained on the phone. After seven minutes, documents state that she hung up and did not hear anything in the background.

His wife stated that she tried to call him back and there was no answer. She arrived at the residence just before noon and found Rodgers laying in the kitchen.

A witness was interviewed following the homicide and stated that he say four males get out of a dirty tan Chevy vehicle.

Bickham-Hurst faces charges of murder and two counts of burglary after the incident.

According to court documents, Bickham-Hurst is also suspected of carrying out multiple home burglaries on the northwest side.

Authorities were first made aware of the series of burglaries after a woman in the 5000 block of Tuscany Lane alerted police that her home was broken into on Oct. 12.

Items reported stolen were three TVs, a projector, Playstation 3 and 4, two laptops, two virtual reality glasses, a diaper bag, two iPads and an iPhone 6.

On Nov. 8, she called police again to tell them that suspect(s) gained entry to her home and stole a Samsung Gear 3 watch.

Eight days later, IMPD was called on the report of a robbery on the same street. That resident said her home was broken into and a laptop and tablet were stolen from the residence.

The next day, IMPD was made aware of another home burglary in the 5100 block of Tuscany Lane. The victim said a window was broken to gain entrance and a TV, Amazon Firestick and a laptop were stolen.

On Nov. 19, two days later, police were called to another home burglary on Tuscany Lane. A woman told IMPD that her 15-year-old son observed two black males wearing masks inside their home.

Documents state that the 15-year-old tried to stop the suspects and one of them punched the boy. The suspects allegedly fled the residence with an Xbox One and an iPhone.

After taking in all of the burglaries in the same neighborhood into account, IMPD detectives discovered that Bickham-Hurst pawned multiple electronics on Nov. 18 that were the same types of items reported stolen.

Documents state IMPD detectives also learned that Bickham-Hurst was involved in incidents police were called to in October. That location was across the street from Tuscany Lane in the 5200 block of Wetherby Ct.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Bickham-Hurst drove a 2002 gold Chevy Impala that was registered to an address in the 3900 block of Faculty Drive.

Police concluded that Bickham-Hurst and his associates were involved in the string of burglaries based on the evidence and prior incidents in the area.

On the day of Rodger’s murder, police witnessed the Impala headed for the residence in the 3900 block of Faculty Drive at around 10:20 a.m., roughly an hour and a half before the murder.

Detectives followed the car to a gas station at Gateway and High School Rd where at least three black males reportedly in it. Documents state that Bickham-Hurst was confirmed to have exited the vehicle and go inside the gas station.

Police lost sight of the vehicle near the area of 71st and 5700 block of Guion Rd.

At around 11:15 a.m., police saw the Impala again and followed the vehicle to Wetherby Ct., where a previous burglary was reported.

At around 11:45 a.m. the Impala was seen leaving the neighborhood and had four black male occupants.

Police then reportedly followed the vehicle to the 5700 block of Gateway Dr. Police said Bickham-Hurst was seen exiting the car and went up to a privacy fence. He later drove back to the 3900 block of Faculty Drive.

Just after noon, the detectives following Bickham-Hurst learned of Dr. Kevin Rodger’s murder in the 7500 block of Ballinshire S. Drive.

Based on the 911 call by a witness, authorities believed the Impala was the possibly suspect vehicle in the murder based on the area, suspect vehicle description and the fact that 4 males were reportedly involved.

Just before 3 p.m. on the same day, police pulled over Bickham-Hurst’s Impala for an expired temporary plate and as a suspect in the burglary where items were pawned.

Bickham-Hurst was taken to IMPD Headquarters for questioning and reportedly denied involvement in the string of burglaries on Tuscany Lane.

Documents state he admitted to pawning stolen items which he said were obtained from his friends. He allegedly pawned them because he was the only one who was 18 amongst his friends.

He stated that the group of friends went to a neighborhood on the morning of the murder, police concluded he was talking about Rodger’s neighborhood based on the approximate location and landmarks discussed.

Birkham-Hurst said they smoked marijuana and left the neighborhood shortly after arriving. Documents state he then dropped off his three friends, later determined to be juveniles, in the 5700 block of Gateway Drive.

Police said they located a stolen iPhone on Bickham-Hurst’s person that was reported missing on Nov. 19.

Surveillance images placed Bickham-Hurst’s Impala in Rodger’s neighborhood at the time of the murder.

After the interview with him, police concluded that the males Bickham-Hurst dropped off were also suspects.

IMPD pulled over their 2006 Dodge Charger before 5:45 p.m. on the day of the murder, the juvenile suspects were brought in for questioning.

Police noticed other juveniles presented firearms while casing out the residence in the 5700 block of Gateway Drive that night.

IMPD officer conducted a stop on a White Ford Fusion and reportedly found firearms and marijuana.

The driver, a juvenile, said he was dropped off by three people driving the Dodge Charger.

The following day, a search warrant was executed on the Dodge Charger. Inside the trunk of the vehicle was a cigar box.

Documents state that inside the box were four Cathedral High School Championship Rings with the name “Rodgers” engraved inside each ring.

A laptop that was reported stolen was also recovered.

Police located additional surveillance images and placed Bickham-Hurst’s Impala at a neighborhood near Rodger’s home as early as 9:28 a.m. that day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was served on the 2002 Impala. An Xbox One that was reported stolen was recovered.

On Friday, forensic detectives concluded that DNA taken from the exterior door handle at Rodger’s residence matched DNA from the 15-year-old boy.

Bickham-Hurst was formally charged with murder and theft related to the death of Dr. Kevin Rodgers.

He also faces four counts of misdemeanor theft from the string of burglaries on Tuscany Lane.

The juvenile’s charges are not known at this time. Police have not ruled out the possibility that more teens could be charged.

Bickham-Hurst is due in court Monday morning.