Dirty syringes found near Beech Grove bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. - Parents are shocked after three syringes are found near a school bus stop.

A picture was taken on Tuesday afternoon showing the three used needles on a sidewalk near 25th and Albany.

The woman who took the picture asked for her name not to be released. She tells FOX 59 middle schoolers getting off the bus were the ones who discovered the dirty needles.

“It’s a dangerous situation,” says John Fentz, a concerned parent.

John Fentz lives across the street from the busy bus stop. He feels seeing the used needles is a reminder for all parents to have a talk with their kids.

“I mean it goes hand in hand with don’t do drugs, don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive and hey, don’t pick up dirty needles, plain and simple,” explains Fentz.

The woman that took the picture says she did so to show that drugs don’t just impact the user; drugs impact the entire community and unfortunately that includes children.

“These kids are fourth graders all the way to high schoolers. What if some fourth graders didn’t know what to do? What if they touch it? They don’t know,” explains Joanie Jaggrs, a concerned mother.

Friday afternoon, the paraphernalia was still sitting on the sidewalk, feet away from kids skipping off the school bus.

“It’s horrible. They need to go somewhere else, or get clean or do something,” explains Jaggrs.

There’s no way of telling exactly how long the syringes had been there or exactly what was in them. Less than an hour after FOX 59 crews called Beech Grove police, an officer showed up to remove the syringes.

“The fact that they just threw it there on the ground is kind of upsetting, very upsetting because it’s just getting out of control,” explains Fentz.

Authorities are reminding the public, if you see syringes do not touch them. Call your local police or fire department so they can properly dispose of them.