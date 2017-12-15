Firefighters looking for cause of Friday morning house fire on south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Fire Department is looking into the cause of a early morning house fire on the city's south side just after 5:00 a.m. Friday .

Firefighters were called to a residence located in the 900 block of East Castle Avenue, just west of Madison Avenue, and upon arrival found flames coming from the attic area.

The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries.

Officials have yet to release information on who may have been inside the home during the time of the fire and what the exact cause was.

Madison Avenue was temporarily shut down for about an hour during the cleanup and investigation.