Indiana DCS director notifies governor she is resigning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The governor is searching for a new Department of Child Services director after Mary Beth Bonaventura has notified the governor that she intends to resign two days after Christmas.

Her final day in the role will be on Dec. 27.

In a statement sent to media Friday evening, Gov. Holcomb said the following on Bonaventura’s departure:

“I am grateful to Director Bonaventura for her service at the Department of Child Services over the past five years. She has demonstrated unwavering commitment to keeping Hoosier children safe and has led this important state agency in the midst of a growing opioid epidemic that has impacted so many families.”

She was appointed Director of the Indiana Department by former Gov. Pence in January of 2013.

According to her bio on the state’s website, Bonaventura served Hoosiers in Lake County for over 30 years. Bonaventura was appointed Senior Judge in 1993 by then-Governor Evan Bayh after having served more than a decade as Magistrate in the Juvenile Court.

Bonaventura is a Lake County native who earned a Juris Doctor degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, and received an honorary Doctor of Arts and Humane Letters degree from Marian University.

The governor has begun the search for a new director, there’s no word on who he is targeting for the role yet.