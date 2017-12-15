× Join FOX59 to Pack the Pantries and help Hoosiers this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the season for giving, and FOX59 is teaming up with Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners to Pack the Pantries and feed hungry Hoosiers.

Every year, more than one million Hoosiers go hungry, many are children and seniors.

After natural disasters, like hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, representatives from Midwest Food Bank say they’ve never had such a large need for disaster relief.

“It really does impact what we can do on the local level, so more than any other year this campaign is significant,” said John Whitaker, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank.

This year, the effort has changed. Instead of collecting canned goods, Pack the Pantries is taking monetary donations only, to reach the most people in the most efficient way.

Donations fight food insecurity, feeding local families who lack access to enough food. In some cases these families are forced to decide between eating and paying for housing, for example.

The organization Feeding America shows, in 2015, the most recent year available, Indiana had 950,720 people who were food insecure. In Marion County alone, 18.6 percent of residents were food insecure, 172,510 people.

“Every gift is significant in its own right,” Whitaker said. “There’s no act of kindness or generosity that is inconsequential.”

Financial donations to Pack the Pantries are used to stock the shelves of local food pantries for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Donations can be made directly to Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners or in person at any of these Financial Center locations: