Judge warns Indy councilman Jeff Miller to not violate no-contact order again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A judge says Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller cannot violate a no-contact order in his child molestation case again or he may end up in jail.

Miller was arrested last month after two girls claimed he touched them inappropriately in his home. One girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable, and another girl said he grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride.

According to court documents, Miller told investigators that he did not intend for his touching to be sexual in nature.

On Tuesday night, Miller attended a meeting for the Fletcher Place Neighborhood Association and was briefly detained by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) for allegedly violating a no-contact order. An IMPD spokesperson said Miller was verbally served the no-contact orders in case he didn’t know they existed.

On Friday afternoon, Miller appeared in court to face a Hendricks County judge on the issue. The judge did not put him back in jail, but said if he violates the order again he’ll go back behind bars.

Miller has now signed the order. He will not be able to attend neighborhood meetings or be in public places with any of the seven individuals on the list. If he sees them in public, the judge said he should walk the other way. He will be able to attend City-County Council meetings, even if his alleged victims show up.

No additional charges were filed Friday against Miller.

He has not resigned from his position on the City-County Council. Last week, he released a statement explaining why he is staying in his council seat instead of resigning, saying he wanted to use his position as a voice to push for the issues that affect his district.

Miller was removed from all three committees on which he serves. During a previous full City-County Council meeting, he recused himself from voting on any matters involving the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the agency that filed charges in the child molestation case.

A Hendricks County judge ruled Miller can have custody of his son as the child molestation case moves forward. His trial is expected to begin in about four months.