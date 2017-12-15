× Local company donating over 7,000 sticks of lip balm to California firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 7,000 tubes of ChopSaver, produced by Indy-based company Good For The Goose, are on their way to Southern California.

The shipment is going straight to the firefighters and first responders battling the horrific fires raging across that region.

ChopSaver is a lip care product designed by Indianapolis trumpeter Dan Gosling.

Gosling explained, “I received a text from my friend Gregory Zarian a few days ago. A busy actor in Los Angeles who is a huge ChopSaver fan, Gregory is devastated by the destruction the California fires are causing, and he wanted to do something to help. So he connected us with someone he knows at the Red Cross.”

ChopSaver is recommended by dermatologists and other medical professionals for their patients with chronic lip dryness caused by illness or medications.

“Our first responders put themselves on the line protecting and serving all of us,” said Kimberly Y. Payne, Senior Region Philanthropy Officer for the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “When companies like ChopSaver step forward to help, it is a wonderful testament to the humanitarian spirit and commitment to making a difference to communities in need.”

While it can be difficult for a small company to make donations for something as massive as the current fire situation, Gosling said Good for the Goose had some product that was coming up on an expiration date and was not going to be sellable. “The product is still effective and safe to use,” he said. “We are proud to know that it will be put to immediate use.”