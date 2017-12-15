× Medical episode causes driver to crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.—Just before 10:00 Friday morning, Indiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just west of Cloverdale

The preliminary investigation revealed that a car driven by 52-year-old Robin Blansett of Farmersburg, IN., had left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the center median barrier cables. After striking the cables, the car then reentered the roadway and struck a westbound tractor pulling a semi-trailer and driven by 58-year-old Daniel Foster of Joplin, Missouri.

Robin Blansett was transported to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil for treatment from a medical episode. She was belted and was the recipient of airbag deployment, thus receiving no injuries from the crash.

Daniel Foster was not injured nor cited.

INDOT workers in the area had notified ISP about the car operating erratically. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers were in the area and attempting to locate the vehicle. A few minutes later, and before ISP could locate the car, the State Police Post dispatch was notified of the crash.