RECIPE: BBQ Maestros Party Mix

BBQ Maestros Party Mix

Ingredients

2 cups Corn Chex mix

2 cups Rice Chex mix

1 1/2 cups Cheerios regular

1 1/2 cups Pumpkin Spice or seasonal Cheerios (optional)

2 cups Cheez-its

2 cups Bugles

2 cups Garlic rye bread chips or bagel chips

2 cups pretzels (your choice)

10 tbsp butter

4 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 tsp seasoned salt

1 tsp garlic powder

3/4 tsp onion powder

1 tsp The BBQ Maestros White’s Special Seasoning

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper powder (to taste)

Directions

Preheat The Good One Smoker to 275* to 300* F

Place dry ingredients in a medium to large roasting tin. Make sure it will fit in your smoker. If you need to divide up to two tins that’s fine.

Melt butter in sauce pan. Stir in Worcestershire and seasonings until well mixed. Once mixed add to dry ingredients slowly while mixing with a large spoon.

Place tins in smoker for 1 to 1 1/2 hours stir every 15 minutes. Smoke with a small piece of cherry wood. About 3/4″ by 3″ piece of wood. Only need about a 15 minute smoke.

Allow to cool and place in Zip-lock bags or other airtight container.

Recipe courtesy the BBQ Maestros